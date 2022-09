Galway Bay fm newsroom- The HSE has expressed interest in creating new entrances to Merlin Park Hospital.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the Health Forum West by Councillor Declan McDonnell, who queried if it was under active consideration.

The HSE executive confirmed it was something they are mindful of, noting a particular need for a lighted junction as the hospital gets busier.

Councillor McDonnell feels it’s something that’s needed sooner rather than later.