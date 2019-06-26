HSE considering new ambulance deployment point at Maam Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed the HSE is considering the possibility of establishing an ambulance deployment point at Maam Cross in Connemara.

Locals have long-campaigned for an improved ambulance service in the region, citing unacceptable response times – which can reach up to one hour.

While ambulance crews are based at Carraroe and Clifden, they can often be called to Galway city – leading to delays in Connemara if incidents arise.

The proposed deployment point would mean that in theory, if the Connemara crews were busy elsewhere, another free crew would be sent to park at Maam Cross.

At last evening’s meeting of the Health Forum West, it was revealed that the National Ambulance Service is awaiting a green light from the HSE on the proposal.

