HSE confirms walk-in test centre at Galway Airport will remain operational indefinitely

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that the Covid-19 walk-in test centre at Galway Airport will remain operational indefinitely.

The centre was due to cease operation this week, having already been extended by a further week.

However, due to the cyber-attack on the HSE, the walk-in centre will remain operational, processing all Covid-19 testing – including close contacts or those with symptoms.

The HSE is also reassuring people that the vaccination centre at Galway Racecourse is operating as normal, and is urging people to continue to attend appointments.

Contract tracing centres are also operational and test results are being issued as normal – but there may be some delays in contact tracing.