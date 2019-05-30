HSE confirms sex offenders will not be treated at Sherwood House in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Sex Offenders will not be treated at Sherwood House in the city according to a Galway West TD.

Concerns were raised on the possibility by parents of children attending Scoil Fhursa which is located next to the treatment centre.

Fine Gael Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the HSE has assured her that the unit will not be used for the rehabilitation of sex offenders.

HSE staff from the Mental Health Services building at UHG were moved to Sherwood House last week.

The new treatment centre will hold outpatient appointments for patients with psychiatric issues.

Deputy Naughton says while it’s in the public interest to rehabilitate sex offenders, it should not take place next to a primary school.