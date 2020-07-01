HSE confirms Old Grove Hospital Tuam redevelopment would cost €13m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says the proposed redevelopment of the Old Grove Hospital in Tuam into a new mental health facility will cost in the region of 13 million euro.

Head of HSE Estates division in Galway Joe Hoare confirmed the estimated cost at a recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum.

Galway County Council granted planning permission for the project at Vicar Street in 2017, with works initially expected to commence this year.

It would involve the part-demolition, refurbishment and remodelling of the building in two phases.

Phase one would incoporate mental health and shared services while phase two would accommodate early intervention and disability services.

The development had been estimated to cost in the region of 8 million euro.

Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea says it now looks like there’s a significant funding shortfall for the project.

To hear from Cllr Killilea, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..