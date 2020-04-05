HSE confirms now 50 outbreaks of Covid-19 at nursing homes nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid 19 outbreaks in nursing homes has risen to 50.

The latest HSE data also shows 158 people are being treated in intensive care units after contracting coronavirus.

There are now over 4,600 confirmed cases in the Republic – including 105 in Galway – and 137 people have died.

Representatives from the nursing home industry have welcomed measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the facilities – but say the Government were “late coming to the table”.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced supports for nursing homes as 40 clusters have been identified, the majority in the east of the country.

Staff will now be checked for symptoms multiple times a day, while 72 million euro has been set aside for the care homes to implement the plans.

Meanwhile, Dr. Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society, says ICUs can only guarantee space if the rate of infection continues to fall.

While the HSE says it’s not recommending people to wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Countries like the US have told people to cover their faces as the number of cases rises.

But Dr Breda Smyth from the HSE says that’s not the advice here.

Meanwhile, Gardai say it’s vital people keep following the restrictions in place aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Mild weather is expected today, but the force is urging everyone to stay at home and continue to practice social distancing.