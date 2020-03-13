HSE confirms no evidence of community transmission of Covid-19 in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed there is no evidence of community transmission of Covid-19 in Kinvara.

In a letter written to all residents in the area, the HSE states that all of the cases reported to the Department of Health to date are either linked to travel abroad or another case of Covid-19.

It’s after four cases of the virus were confirmed in Kinvara this week.

The HSE has assured they can explain the source of transmission for each case.

It has also advised residents that they do not need to take any extra precautions which are over and above what is being recommended to the rest of the country.

Local TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says this information should help to allay concerns.