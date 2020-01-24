HSE confirms improvement in water quality at St. Brendan’s Nursing Unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that the water quality at St Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit in Loughrea has shown improvement.

It’s after 21 beds were closed at the facility last April after Legionella bacteria was detected in the water.

The entire water system at St Brendan’s has been flushed with chlorine dioxine and the HSE has confirmed that the first test results since the treatment have shown an improvement in the water quality.

If this rate of improvement continues, it’s expected the beds will reopen in the Spring.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says while it is welcome progress, the unit is not yet out of the woods