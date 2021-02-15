HSE confirms Covid-19 vaccination centre to be based at Galway Racecourse

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that a Covid-19 vaccination site will be located at Galway Racecourse.

It’s revealed the locations of 37 Covid-19 vaccination sites across all 26 counties.

Five sites have been identified in Cork, with four sites are listed in Dublin.

Counties Kerry, Westmeath and Wicklow will have two vaccination centres each – while the remainder, including Galway, will have a single centre.

People over the age of 85 are starting to receive their vaccine from today, which marks the first time the jab has been administered to the general population.

So far, vaccines have only been administered to frontline healthcare workers and those in nursing homes – but now the rollout is ramping up with the general population receiving a jab.



Those over the age of 85 are first on the priority list and this will then move down to the over 80s, over 75s and then over 70s.

This age cohort accounts for 90 per cent of deaths from Covid 19.



37 vaccination centres will be set up nationwide and people will be vaccinated either there or in their local GPs.



So far 1.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated – with the final aim to eventually vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population.



Health officials say it’s still to early to say if vaccinations are having an effect on the spread of Covid 19 but there are encouraging signs.



Case numbers are falling and there has been less outbreaks in nursing homes.