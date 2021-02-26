HSE confirms considerable progress made on Old Grove Hospital in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that progress is being made on the development of the Old Grove Hospital site in Tuam.

At this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West, it was revealed that tenders are currently being assessed, with a report to be finalised this week.

In response to a query from Councillor Donagh Killilea, it was confirmed that the project has been prioritised by the HSE and an allowance has been made in the HSE capital plan to award the contract and progress the works this year.

Galway County Council granted planning permission for the project at Vicar Street in 2017, which will involve the part-demolition, refurbishment and remodelling of the building in two phases.

Phase one will incorporate mental health and shared services while phase two would accommodate early intervention and disability services.