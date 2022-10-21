HSE confirms Clifden District Hospital is NOT CLOSING, but some services are day to day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that Clifden District Hospital is NOT CLOSING despite some reports to the contrary today – however its respite and step down services remain on a day to day footing

The HSE has agreed to meet with GPs in the Clifden area to discuss the needs in the community for respite and step-down beds

There is still serious concern about the future of the service, which very much remains on a day to day footing, due to staffing difficulties

This week SIPTU announced that its members at Clifden District Hospital and St. Annes Community Nursing Unit are to be balloted for industrial action in response to alleged changes to conditions of employment, including sick leave.

Today’s commitment by HSE management to meet with the GPs was made at a two hour meeting involving local public representatives and GPs

Local councillor Eileen Mannion says they are seeking assurances from HSE Management that the service will remain in place until the proposed new 40 bed unit is built