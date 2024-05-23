HSE confident contractor will be sought for long-awaited Spiddal Primary Care Centre next month

The HSE is confident that a contractor will be sought for a long awaited Primary Care Centre in Spiddal next month.

It follows what have been described as repeated “false dawns” due to endless red-tape, some of which was at a national level.

But at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week, Fianna Fail Connemara Councillor Daithi O’ Cualain was told that the way has now been cleared for the project to finally proceed next month.

He’s hopeful there’ll be no more delays.