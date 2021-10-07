HSE concerned at rising COVID cases in Galway in recent days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says the Covid-19 test centre at the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore has been “very busy” in recent days and the number of cases has been increasing

It comes as the latest figures from HSE Community Healthcare West show 4,768 tests were carried out over the past week

While that’s a slight increase of over 100 tests compared to the week previous Chief Officer with Community Healthcare West, Breda-Crehan Roche, says they are concerned that the number of cases is rising

There were 54 positive cases on one day alone this week

She says while the testing centres are very busy, they still have plenty of capacity and a close eye is being kept on the situation

Breda Crehan Roche says pop-up test centres will be introduced if needed