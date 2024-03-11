HSE commits to reopening of Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea

Share story:

The HSE has committed to reopening the Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea.

That’s according to the Loughrea Concerned Citizens Group following a meeting with the health authority.

The purpose-built centre was closed during Covid – and then plans were revealed to close it permanently and use it for badly-needed space at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit.

The HSE had planned to relocate the day care centre to another building – but campaigners argued the proposal came nowhere near the same quality as the original purpose-built centre.

In the meantime, day services are mainly being provided at the Loughrea Hotel, a move deeply unpopular with users and their families.

Speaking to Galway Talks, campaigner Mattie Quinn say Seven Springs will be reopened on phased basis in the coming weeks.