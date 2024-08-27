Galway Bay FM

27 August 2024

HSE claims success in pilot “emergency department avoidance programme” at UHG

The HSE says a pilot “emergency department avoidance programme” has proved successful at UHG in recent months.

It comes as figures show attendances increased by over 7 percent last year, including 31 thousand GP referrals.

Almost 50 doctors across a dozen practices took part in the pilot programme – including one located on Inisturk Island.

It saw GP’s refer patients to a virtual hub, which then directed them to the most appropriate pathway of care.

That could range from direct referral into acute services at UHG, to specialist hubs in the community.

Over five months, over 100 patients were referred to the virtual hub – with the majority avoiding a visit to the emergency department at UHG.

As well as reducing attendance pressure, the initiative freed up an estimated 156 bed days.

The HSE says it proved hugely successful, with a real and positive impact for patients – and highlights the importance of more pathways of care.

