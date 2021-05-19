HSE Chief urges public to only attend UHG and Merlin Park Hospital for essential reasons

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The manager of Galway University Hospitals has urged the public to only attend UHG and Merlin Park for essential reasons, as work continues to recover from the HSE cyber attack.

Chris Kane has warned that both hospitals are still dealing with the fallout from the attack, which was carried out by a group of eastern European hackers last week.

It comes as the Saolta Hospital Group has advised that disruption to services at UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula is expected to continue for the rest of this week.

Most staff have no access to patients’ electronic files, and are relying on paper records to see urgent cases.

All outpatient clinics, diagnostics such as x-ray, CT, MRI and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

Endoscopy and radiotherapy services are cancelled, while patients who are due to have radiotherapy treatment at UHG this week are asked to contact the hospital for advice.

Patients who are due to attend the haematology or oncology day ward at UHG for chemotherapy treatment this week are also asked to make contact.

Chris Kane says the fracture clinic at Merlin Park is still open, as is the emergency department at UHG but patients should only use the ED if absolutely necessary.

She told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, the hospital group is working to restore key services as quickly as possible:

