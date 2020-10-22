HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor says they are monitoring the COVID outbreak in Ahascragh nursing home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE is being urged to intervene immediately as a Galway nursing home struggles to deal with a major Covid 19 outbreak

A resident of Nightingale Nursing Home in Ahascragh was admitted to Portiuncula Hospital last Thursday with a serious illness and tested positive on admission.

As a result, all staff and residents of the home were tested over the weekend.

It’s understood 26 out of 28 residents and some staff members at the Ahascragh facility were found to be positive for Covid 19.

One resident has died and another is very ill.

The owners of the home have engaged with the HSE and public health officials as they continue to focus on managing the outbreak.

Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has spoken to the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE seeking an Intervention Team be deployed and additional nursing staff made available the home.

GP for Nightingale Nursing Home Dr Martin Daly says with the level of staff available to manage the outbreak, this is now an emergency situation.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor says they are monitoring the situation.

For more on this situation, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…