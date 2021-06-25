HSE Chief Highlights Progress At Hospitals In The West Following Cyber Attack

print

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

The Chief Operations Officer of the HSE says there has been huge progress at hospitals in the West as they recover from last month’s cyber attack.

The ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT systems saw numerous services and outpatient appointments cancelled at UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula hospital.

Earlier this week the Oireachtas Health Committee heard that the overall cost to the HSE of the attack could amount to half a billion euro.

Speaking on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan earlier, HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’ Connor says while the situation has improved at hospitals in the West there are still a number of challenges: