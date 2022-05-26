HSE capital plan confirms €9.3m investment for various projects underway at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE Capital Plan has confirmed a €9.3 million investment for various projects underway at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced over €1 billion under the HSE Capital Plan for 2022 for the construction and equipping of healthcare facilities nationwide.

At the East Galway facility, this involves a number of live projects including the new 50 bed unit in Portiuncula, with enabling works now complete.

It also involves the repurposing of the outpatients area at the main hospital, and additional space to accommodate a long awaited CT scanner.

Local Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s much-needed funding to support the excellent healthcare teams who have been working in a hospital dating from the 1940’s with multi-bed wards.