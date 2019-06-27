HSE cannot hire physiotherapist for Connemara due to recruitment embargo

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is unable to hire a physiotherapist to fill a vacant post in Connemara due to an ongoing recruitment embargo.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West by Fianna Fail Councillor, Daithi Ó Cualáin.

He raised concerns over the number of people in the region awaiting treatment – and the fact that many priority cases are being forced to travel to Galway City.

The HSE revealed there are 214 people awaiting physiotherapy services in Connemara – 11 of which are waiting up to a year for treatment.

However, it was admitted that while a vacant post has been offered to and accepted by a physiotherapist – they cannot take up the post due to a recruitment embargo.

It was noted that the appointment is being held ‘until the financial situation improves’ – and that recruitment has slowed down compared to last year.

Councillor Daithi Ó Cualáin says the current situation is difficult for people in Connemara.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..