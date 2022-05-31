HSE boss in Galway to examine health services and meet staff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HSE boss Paul Reid is in Galway today to visit a number of facilities, assess services being provided and meet with staff.

He’ll witness first hand the work being carried out by staff working in services like Sláintecare Health Communities and see how Enhanced Community Care planning is progressing.

The HSE CEO is visiting Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe as well as Loughrea and Tuam Primary Care Centres.

He’ll also be discussing capital projects planned for Galway and will later attend a meeting with local representatives.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Paul Reid was asked about pressure on UHG, including ongoing capacity issues at the Emergency Department.

He said he fully acknowledges the current situation is far from acceptable – but the solution is a longer-term plan to shift much of the care provided to community settings.