HSE apologises over care given to man who died after leaving UHG Mental Health Unit

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The HSE has apologised in court for the care given to a young man who took his own life two years ago after leaving a mental health unit at University Hospital Galway.

Today’s Irish Examiner reports that 25 year old Galway student Jamie Costello was only supposed to leave the Acute Adult Mental Health Unit in the company of his family or health professionals.

Jamie’s parents Dr Alan and Denise Costello said they hope no other family will have to go through a similar experience.

Although he was a voluntary patient, the clinician in charge of Jamie Costello’s case instructed he was not to leave the unit unless with a family member or an occupational therapist.

However, Mr Costello left the facility on three separate occasions over a two week period in September and October 2019.

On the third occasion on October 1st, he took his own life and his body was recovered from the water at the Cliffs of Moher the following day.

In the High Court today, a letter of apology from the general manager of Mental Health Services Community Healthcare West, Steve Jackson, was read to the High Court.

On behalf of the Galway Roscommon Mental Health Services, he unreservedly apologised to the family for the standard of care delivered to Jamie Costello.

The letter accepted that an apology cannot negate the deep effect the loss has on the lives of the family and all of those devastated by what had happened.

The Costello family’s Counsel, Jonathan Kilfeather SC, told the court three nervous shock actions taken by family members and one over his death had been settled.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Outside court, the Costello family solicitor Damien Tansey noted the family still have to face the inquest and said hopefully lessons will be learned from the unspeakable tragedy.