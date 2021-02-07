HSE allocates €200,000 for Portumna Primary Care Centre in 2021 Capital Programme

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE has allocated €200,000 for the Portumna Primary Care Centre in its 2021 Capital Programme.

Galway East Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte has received confirmation of the funding allocation and says a lease agreement has been reached.

It’s understood the aim is for construction to begin by April, with the facility expected to be fully operational at the back end of the year.

Primary care centres aim to provide a wide range of health or social care services within local communities rather than a hospital setting.

It comes as in 2018 Galway County Council granted planning permission for the new Primary Care Centre in town.

Minister Rabbitte says it’s been a very drawn out process and latest funding confirmation is a major step forward for the project.