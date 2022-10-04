HSE advancing plans for primary care centre on west side of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is advancing plans for a new primary care centre on the west side of the city.

Primary Care Centres offer a range of health services at a single location – such as public health, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, and x-ray services.

A meeting of the Health Forum West heard that the HSE is set to attend a pre-planning meeting with Galway City Council this week.

However, officials were slow to reveal the location of the proposed development when questioned by Councillor John Connolly.

Councillor Connolly says the centre is badly needed to help take pressure off UHG.