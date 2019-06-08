HSE accepts critical findings of report into Merlin Park Community Nursing Units

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says it accepts the findings of a critical report into Community Nursing Units at Merlin Park Hospital.

The HIQA report found that poor governance arrangements impacted on the quality and safety of care of residents.

HIQA inspectors spoke to 15 residents of Merlin Park community Nursing Units 5 & 6 during unannounced inspections on two dates in December and January.

While their subsequent report found that residents were positive towards staff and the level of care being offered – it also identified a range of concerns.

These included a lack of clarity over the fitness of the water supply; some residents raised issues about ongoing problems with water, including cold showers at times.

It also found poor governance arrangements were directly impacting on both the quality and safety of care being offered to residents.

In a statement, the HSE says it accepts the findings of the HIQA report – adding that it finds them disappointing and takes these issues extremely seriously.

It notes an immediate action plan was put in place to address all the identified areas of non-compliance.

The HSE adds that a design team is currently progressing plans for a new build to replace Units 5 & 6 by 2022.