HQ of newly created North Western Garda Region to be located in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The headquarters of the newly created North Western Garda Region is to be located in Galway city, in Renmore

It’s part of a controversial restructuring plan for the force – which reduces the number of divisions and regions nationwide.

Under the major shake-up of the force announced last month, the number of regions nationwide are to be reduced from six to four – while Divisional Headquarters will be brought down from 28 to 19.

The plan is based on population numbers, geography, projected growth and crime trends – and aims to offer more effective deployment of Gardai.

It’s now been confirmed that the Regional Headquarters for the North Western Region – which replaces the existing North and West regions – will be located at Renmore.

However, the Chief Superintendent for the North Western Region is to be based in Monaghan town.

Meanwhile, an Garda Siochana has also confirmed that the headquarters for the Galway Division will remain at the new Garda building at Renmore.