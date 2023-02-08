HPV Vaccine Pop Up Clinics to open in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HPV Vaccine Pop Up Clinics will be available at ATU Galway and University of Galway next week, and again next month

The clinics are a part of the Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine Catch-Up Programme, announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

The programme is being offered to secondary school pupils along with women aged between 16 and 24, and men aged 16 and over who started secondary education between 2019 and 2021.

The clinics will run at the ATU campus next Tuesday, February 14th, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, and University of Galway on March 21st from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Dr Colette Madden explains why people should get this vaccine: