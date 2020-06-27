How Galway TD’s voted as Micháel Martin appointed Taoiseach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Micheál Martin has been elected as Taoiseach by the Dáil.

In a moment that ends civil war politics in Ireland Fine Gael and Green Party TDs voted with Fianna Fáil to elect a new government.

93 TDs in total voted for Martin.

Galway’s Fianna Fail and Fine Gael TD’s all voted in support of Michael Martin as Taoiseach – including Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who voiced opposition to the coalition.

While Sinn Fein’s Clare Kerrane voted in line with her party against Micháel Martin as Taoiseach.

Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly voted no as did Galway East TD Sean Canney, while Galway/Roscommon Deputy Denis Naughten abstained from voting.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice delivered a particularly strong ‘no’ vote, during a speech to the Dáil on how the programme for Government would ‘destroy’ rural Ireland.

While Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish voiced his support for Micháel Martin in a five minute speech which touched on the huge challenges ahead.

There’s also plenty of speculation around the breakdown of cabinet Ministries which will be announced later this evening – with Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton in the mix for positions at either cabinet level or ‘super junior’ appointments.

Elsewhere, appointments to the Seanad will also be made today, with Ballinasloe Councillor Aisling Dolan tipped to be in the running for a seat in the upper house.

