Housing starts in Galway city up almost 147% on last year

A new report has found housing starts in Galway city for the first eleven months of this year are up almost 147%

Commencement notices have been issued for 237 homes in the city this year – that’s compared to just 96 this time last year.

Across the country, over 32 thousand units set to be constructed next year, but there’s a warning prices could increase further as construction costs are up by almost a quarter.

BPFI Chief Brian Hayes says we are starting to finally get the units ready for a market that desperately needs them: