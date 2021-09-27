Housing reports illustrate continued rise in property prices in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in county Galway have risen by 4% in the last year and by 1.6% in Galway city.

The latest housing report from MyHome.ie finds the average house price in the county stands at €260,000 and €282,000 in the city.

In county Galway, two-bed apartment prices saw a solid 5.5% rise to €210,000.

The median price for four-bed semi-detached houses in county Galway stood at 285,000, flat on the year.

House prices have climbed 9% higher across the country compared to the same time last year.

New reports from Myhome and Daft show inflation is down from 13 percent recorded in the second quarter.

According to MyHome, the average house price nationally is now €308,000, while the Daft report has the figure at €288,000.

Author of the Daft report, Ronan Lyons, says increases in cities outside Dublin aren’t as high as at the start of the pandemic….