Housing Minister visits Spiddal to see progress on the village’s new wastewater treatment plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housing Minister Darragh O Brien has been visiting Spiddal to see progress on the village’s new 4 million euro wastewater treatment plant

The new treatment plant and pumping station is expected to bring significant benefits to the local community in terms of protecting the environment and improving water quality in Galway Bay for swimming, surfing, fishing and boating.

Minister O’Brien said the construction of the new plant and associated infrastructure is pivotal to stop the discharge of raw sewage into Galway Bay, protect the environment and to support the future growth and development of Spiddal and surrounding areas.

It’s hoped the project will eliminate the discharge of more than 600 wheelie bins of raw sewage into Galway Bay every day while also acting as an enabler for housing and supporting economic growth and development in the area.

Minister O Brien was accompanied in Spiddal by Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Peter Keaveney who said the delivery of this vital sewerage infrastructure development will lead to enhanced tourism opportunities for this beautiful part of the country.

Patrick Greene, Asset Delivery Regional Lead with Irish Water thanked the people of Spiddal including Udarás na Gaeltachta, Spiddal Craft and Design Studios, Danu Media, Stiuideo Cuan Teo as well as Scoil Einne for their ongoing support throughout the works.