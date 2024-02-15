Galway Bay FM

15 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Housing Minister to visit Ceannt Station as €20m redevelopment works underway

Share story:
Housing Minister to visit Ceannt Station as €20m redevelopment works underway

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will visit Ceannt Station in Galway on Monday ahead of €20m redevelopment works.

Works on the project are in the early stages, with the bulk of it set to be completed by the middle of 2026.

The project will allow for three extra platforms, a new entrance, a new roof, along with a number of other renovations.

Minister O’Brien will be joined at the station on Monday morning by Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton and Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare

Share story:

Wreath to be laid in Eyre Square to honour JFK on US Presidents Day

A wreath will be laid in Eyre Square tomorrow to honour the history of JFK and other American presidents. Presidents Day is celebrated by The White House ...

Health service issues caution as it deals with 2 Meningitis cases in teens in West

The HSE has issued a caution as health services are responding to two confirmed Meningitis cases in teenagers in the West It’s also dealing with ano...

Local TD slams RTÉ €450,000 exit package as unnacceptable

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it’s unacceptable that a former RTE Chief Financial Officer was given a 450-thousand euro exit package. Following ...

Disappointment as parts of Westside left out of Climate Action Plan

Newer residential parts of Westside are not included in projects under the City Council’s new Climate Action Plan. The plan aims to cut the cityR...