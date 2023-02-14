Housing Minister to be summoned to Galway over refusal of housing developments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien is to be summoned to City Hall over the high number of refusals for major social housing developments in Galway City.

At a meeting of Galway City Council last evening, it was revealed that the local authority is now likely to fall well below targets for social and affordable over the next three years.

Part of the reason given is the significant number of housing projects led by the city council being rejected by An Bord Pleanala.

The meeting heard claims that one major development was turned down recently because it was too car-dependent – despite Eyre Square being within 20 minutes walking distance.

Mayor of Galway, Councillor Clodagh Higgins, says we’re in the middle of a serious crisis and these decisions are nonsensical.