Housing Minister says new wastewater treatment plant in Athenry will positively impact health of locals

Galway Bay fm newsroom:
The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government says the new wastewater treatment plant in Athenry will have a positive impact on the health of locals.
Minister Eoghan Murphy officially opened the plant in Athenry today.
Irish Water has invested 5 million euro to ensure that wastewater arising from Athenry is treated and discharged in compliance with Urban Wastewater Treatment regulations.
The new plant will have capacity to support a population of almost 10 thousand.
For more on this story, tune into the Galway bay fm news….