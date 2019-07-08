Housing Minister says new wastewater treatment plant in Athenry will positively impact health of locals

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government says the new wastewater treatment plant in Athenry will have a positive impact on the health of locals.

Minister Eoghan Murphy officially opened the plant in Athenry today.

Irish Water has invested 5 million euro to ensure that wastewater arising from Athenry is treated and discharged in compliance with Urban Wastewater Treatment regulations.

The new plant will have capacity to support a population of almost 10 thousand.

