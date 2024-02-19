Galway Bay FM

19 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Housing Minister says city’s first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months

Share story:
Housing Minister says city’s first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months

The Housing Minister expects Galway city’s first-ever development of cost rental homes to be completed within 18 months

Darragh O’Brien has been visiting a number of substantial projects in the city today, including the site which will host those homes on Old Monivea Road.

Up to 30 of the 102 homes to be construction at the Clai Mór development will be cost rental homes.

Speaking in the city, Minister O’Brien outlined a few other housing projects planned for Galway:

 

Share story:

Housing Minister confirms transfer of 3 acre Harbour site with potential for more than 1000 homes to the Land Development Agency

The Housing Minister has wrapped up a busy day in Galway, visiting major projects right across the city. Darragh O’Brien was briefed on the redevelo...

Kilkerrin student honoured for WorldSkills achievement in joinery

An apprentice carpenter from Kilkerrin has been honoured for his WorldSkills achievements Joe Kelly competed in the Joinery category at the WorldSkills Ir...

Road closure between Letterfrack and Kylemore Abbey following bus crash

A stretch of the Galway Clifden road, the N59, is closed this evening following a bus crash. It’s understood that no injuries have been reported in ...

Call for free public transport for city's St Patricks Day Parade

A call has been made for bus and rail companies to provide free public transport to attend Galway city’s St.Patrick’s Day Parade City East Cou...