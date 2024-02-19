Housing Minister says city’s first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months

The Housing Minister expects Galway city’s first-ever development of cost rental homes to be completed within 18 months

Darragh O’Brien has been visiting a number of substantial projects in the city today, including the site which will host those homes on Old Monivea Road.

Up to 30 of the 102 homes to be construction at the Clai Mór development will be cost rental homes.

Speaking in the city, Minister O’Brien outlined a few other housing projects planned for Galway: