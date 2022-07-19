Housing Minister in Galway to visit new housing developments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housing Minister Daragh O’ Brien is in Galway today to visit a number of new housing developments.

He’ll start his trip in the city, where he’ll view developments at Merlin Park, Circular Road, Ballymoneen Road, and Briarhill.

This afternoon, he’ll also visit developments in Tuam, Athenry and Kinvara.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister O’ Brien says he accepts that the Government has a lot of work still to do.

But he says their ‘Housing for All’ programme is making progress after serious disruptions due to COVID-19.