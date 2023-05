Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister has defended four local authorities, including Galway city, which failed to build social housing last year.

Darragh O’Brien says councils are not the sole providers of social homes – which are also built by approved housing bodies.

Local authorities in Galway City, Kildare, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and Longford – built no social housing last year.

Minister O’Brien says approved housing bodies provide a considerable amount of these homes.