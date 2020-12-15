Housing Minister confirms construction of new fire station in Athenry will be prioritised

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that the construction of a new fire station in Athenry is now a priority project for Galway County Council.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has received confirmation that the acquisition of a site for the new fire station is almost complete.

It’s understood a design team will shortly be appointed to take the project through the planning process and on to construction.

It comes as in October 2019 the former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy issued approval for the construction of a new fire station at a site on the edge of Athenry town.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says the new facility is urgently needed as the current station is substandard both in terms of its size and facilities.