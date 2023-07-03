Housing Minister addresses homelessness and housing supply issues in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Housing Minister says homelessness is not confined to Dublin, and remains a significant issue in Galway and other regions too.

263 adults are now listed as homeless in Galway, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

Today, Minister Darragh O’Brien visited sites in Merlin Woods, Newcastle and Monivea Road, amounting to a €15m investment across the city.

Minister O’Brien says increasing supply is key to tackling homelessness, but he admitted the Government is playing catch-up.

The Minister spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin at the construction site for 15 age-friendly units off Monivea Road: