Housing Minister acknowledges homelessness remains a significant issue in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister says homelessness is not confined to Dublin, and remains a significant issue in Galway and other regions too.

Minister Darragh O’Brien has been visiting a number of construction sites across the city today, including in Newcastle and Merlin Woods.

Minister O’Brien also spoke to the team at the construction site for 15 age friendly units off Monivea Road, which are set to be completed before the end of the year.

263 people are now listed as homeless in Galway, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Minister O’Brien acknowledged the challenges facing Galway in relation to homelessness: