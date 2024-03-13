Galway Bay FM

13 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Housing expert to run as Soc Dems European candidate in this area

Share story:
Housing expert to run as Soc Dems European candidate in this area

The Social Democrats has selected housing expert Rory Hearne as its candidate for this area in the European elections.

Rory is Associate Professor in Social Policy at Maynooth University and Author of the best-selling book, ‘Gaffs’, which sets out a roadmap to solving the housing crisis.

Rory said “As an MEP, I want to stand up for the generation locked out by bringing the housing crisis to the top of the political agenda in Europe, and by using my role to put pressure on the Irish Government to implement the solutions and bring about a fairer future for us all.”

Party leader Holly Cairnes says he is a ‘highly respected housing campaigner’, and would serve as a strong voice in Europe if elected as an MEP for Midlands North West:

“While there is a lot Europe could do, we need strong voices like Rory’s to make it a reality. I have no doubt that, if elected, he will stand up to corporate interests and campaign for the change we need to see in Ireland.”

Share story:

Government questioned over lack of progress on harnassing wave energy in Galway Bay

The Government has been questioned over progress being made on harnessing wave energy in Galway Bay and along the west coast. Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv r...

Works to get underway on new sections of Athenry Northern Ring Road this year

Works are to get underway on new sections of the Athenry Northern Ring Road later this year. €1.6m was allocated to sections three and five of the long-...

Plans for new cemetery in Claregalway going back to the drawing board

Plans for a new cemetery in Claregalway appear to be going back to the drawing board. A meeting at County Hall this week saw engineers admit that a previo...

Demand for action on "treacherous" stretch of road near Belclare

There’s a demand for safety works on a “treacherous” stretch of road into Belclare to be made a top priority. It’s the road betwee...