Housing body Respond delivers 77 social homes in Galway during 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approved housing body Respond delivered 77 new social homes in Galway throughout 2021.

The organisation says 199 tenants have been welcomed to lifetime homes they either own or manage between January to the end of November.

Respond – which has its Galway office in Oranmore – now has 621 tenants across the country.

Nationally, it delievered 624 social homes over the course of this year.

Spokesperson Niamh Randall says their aim is to deliver 3,500 new units nationwide between 2018 and 2023.