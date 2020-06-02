Households in Ballinasloe area urged to conserve water supply as supplementary pumps are deployed

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Households in Ballinasloe and its surrounds are being urged to conserve their water supply as warm weather conditions are increasingly reducing water levels in rivers, lakes and boreholes.

It comes as the Ballinasloe Water Treatment Plant is operating at full capacity with reservoir levels a major cause for concern.

Supplementary pumps have been deployed in the Ballinasloe area due to low water levels in the River Suck, which are decreasing at a significant rate.

Customers in Ballinasloe, Laurencetown, Eyrecourt and Kiltormer are being urged to reduce water usage in every way possible to ensure a continuous supply.

Irish Water is warning that public water supplies in Ahascragh, Gort, Dunmore and Ballinasloe are at risk of reaching drought levels.

Night time water restrictions have been in place on Inis Oirr and Inis Mór in recent weeks with similar restrictions also rolled out to Inis Meain since yesterday.

