Householders urged to be vigilant following spate of city and county daylight break-ins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Householders are being urged to be vigilant in securing their properties following spate of city and county daylight break-ins in recent days.

All of the burglaries happened during daylight hours between approximately 3pm and 5pm.

On Thursday, a house was broken into in Sliabh Ban in Ballybane – two men were observed fleeing the scene when disturbed by an alarm.

Also on Thursday there were a number of rural burglaries.

In Carnaun Athenry two houses were forcibly entered and ransacked, while another house was forcibly entered in Carrownamorrissy in Craughwell.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the Athenry or Craughwell area to contact Oranmore on 091- 388030 or Mill Street at 091-538000.