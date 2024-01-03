Galway Bay FM

3 January 2024

Householders invited to recycle Christmas trees at city locations

Householders are being invited to recycle their Christmas Trees at two city locations over the next week.

The recycling services are available at Hunters Depot, Lough Rusheen on the Barna Road, and at Merlin Woods Depot in Doughiska.

Both centres are now open for domestic householders only from 9AM-3PM each day until next Tuesday 9th January – excluding Sunday.

Galway City Council has organised the drop-offs to encourage people to ‘do their bit for the environment’ and dispose of Christmas trees properly.

