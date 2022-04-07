Householders and businesses on Inis Oírr urged to conserve water

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Householders and businesses on Inis Oírr are being urged to conserve water as overnight water restrictions are being introduced from tonight (April 7).

It’s due to a drop in reservoir levels on the Aran island.

Irish Water and Galway County Council say the restrictions will be in place nightly from 11pm until 7am to ensure a continuous daily water supply is available for residents and businesses.

Irish Water says simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact, such as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving, taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening