Housebuyers in Galway looking to county commuter areas for property

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housebuyers in Galway are more increasingly looking to commuter areas in the county in their bid to find a property.

That’s one of the factors contributing to a 3 percent increase in house prices across the county, according to the Q2 REA Average House Price Index.

The figures reveal the average house cost in the county stands at 165 thousand euro, while the figure is 282 thousand 500 in the city.

Prices in the country’s major cities outside Dublin were relatively static with agents in Galway and Limerick reporting no change due to an increase in supply and new home developments.

REA spokesperson Barry McDonald says buyers may not be getting the value they need in the city and are seeking properties in more commutable areas in Galway – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…