House sales in Galway down 0.5% for first three months of 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property sales in Galway dropped by 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2020.

New figures by MyHome.ie show the number of sales nationwide was down by 4.6 per cent in the first three months of 2020, compared to the same time last year.

Sales in the Leinster area were down by at least 6 per cent.

The study shows that property sales nationwide this year were at their lowest level for a first quarter since 2017.

Angela Keegan, CEO of MyHome.ie, says the onset of Covid-19 has dashed any hopes of a post-Brexit confidence bounce….