From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The number of new houses registered in Galway increased by a fifth from April to June, compared to the first three months of the year.

In quarter one, there were 250 houses registered in the COUNTY, while there were 302 in quarter two, according to CSO figures.

Meanwhile, nationally, there were twice as many new houses registered in the same time period.

From January to March, 3,144 new homes were registered, while from April to June, 6,537 were registered.