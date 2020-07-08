House prices in the city down 8 percent in June

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway city dropped by 8 percent in June when compared to the same month last year.

According to property website Daft’s latest housing market report, house prices in the county also fell by 2 percent in June.

The study shows the average house price in the city now stands at just under 280 thousand euro, while in the county the average cost is 200 hundred thousand euro.

Average rental prices have dropped by 2 percent in Connacht – while nationally average rents now stand at 14 hundred euro per month.

The number of homes available to rent nationally has increased by 21 per cent over the past year.

Author of the report Ronan Lyons says that’s a short term win but it won’t solve the housing crisis in the longer term…